Could your car be TURNED OFF to fight climate change?
123 views • 03/07/2023

Glenn Beck


Mar 6, 2023

Ford recently filed a patent for a new technological system that would ‘allow the automaker to lock owners out of their cars.’ The technology would be used to place restrictions on car owners who fail to make their payments, but Glenn and Stu believe the possibilities could be endless for this kind of technological power. For example, how could it be used in a global effort to end climate change…?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DQmBa4X920

Keywords
environmentclimate changetechnologycontrolclimateglobaltechglenn beckcarpatentpaymentsrestrictionstuturned offautomakerlock owners out of car
