Could your car be TURNED OFF to fight climate change?

Glenn Beck





Mar 6, 2023

Ford recently filed a patent for a new technological system that would ‘allow the automaker to lock owners out of their cars.’ The technology would be used to place restrictions on car owners who fail to make their payments, but Glenn and Stu believe the possibilities could be endless for this kind of technological power. For example, how could it be used in a global effort to end climate change…?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DQmBa4X920