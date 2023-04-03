⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (3 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (3 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 75 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack aircraft, artillery and units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 Up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one pick-up truck, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces and artillery have eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS vehicle, four D-30 howitzers, and two ammunition depots.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 45 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, one D-30 howitzer, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 10 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 79 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 98 areas during the day.





💥 Air defence forces have intercepted 10 HIMARS and Smerch MLRS projectiles during the day.





💥 Moreover, seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Naugolnoye and Staraya Krasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 405 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,648 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,521 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,078 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,494 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,287 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.