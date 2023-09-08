BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How can you legally pay ZERO inheritance and gift taxes? (Short)
Everybody has heard the proverb “nothing is certain except for death and taxes.” However, it does not necessarily apply to estate and gift taxes.  Have you been told that you must pay taxes on gifts or an inheritance you received?   Would you like to know how you can legally and safely pay ZERO inheritance or gift taxes? 

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will show you how you can legally and safely give and receive millions of gift and inheritance dollars without paying a dime of taxes to the IRS using the US government’s own official and legal websites. 

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice
