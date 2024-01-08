Deep State Dissolving US Border ON PURPOSE!

The destruction of the U.S. border and the ongoing invasion of millions of fighting-age men into the United States is a deliberate ploy by the Deep State to destroy America on the road to world order, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Alex also breaks down the ongoing battles in Congress to use the funding process to shut down the invasion and the real agendas behind this.





