BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Adam Carolla Show | TC on His Interview with Trump, FOX Firing & America's Future
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • 08/30/2023

The Adam Carolla Show   |  8.30.2023

Adam welcomes political commentator and friend Tucker Carlson to the show where we learn that Tucker is grateful to have been fired, as he’s immensely enjoyed the freedom to travel in the interim. Tucker shares that he regrets supporting the war in Iraq, how the CIA not having adequate oversight is a threat to Democracy, and he bets his house that we’ll go to war with Russia and the devastating consequences to follow.


Tucker succinctly shares how much the media depends on the government and how that influences the news we’re all spoonfed. Adam also has Tucker go into detail about his interview with Trump, and how Trump’s immediate environments strongly influence what kind of interview he gives. Tucker shares some personal insite about Trump as a person vs the politician and businessman.


source:

https://youtu.be/q89Rzl9J5v4?si=ZDmnD2qU41ksP1Lh 

 

Keywords
interviewamericas futureaugust 30adam carolla show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy