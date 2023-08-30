The Adam Carolla Show | TC on His Interview with Trump, FOX Firing & America's Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Adam Carolla Show | 8.30.2023
Adam welcomes political commentator and friend Tucker Carlson to the show where we learn that Tucker is grateful to have been fired, as he’s immensely enjoyed the freedom to travel in the interim. Tucker shares that he regrets supporting the war in Iraq, how the CIA not having adequate oversight is a threat to Democracy, and he bets his house that we’ll go to war with Russia and the devastating consequences to follow.
Tucker succinctly shares how much the media depends on the government and how that influences the news we’re all spoonfed. Adam also has Tucker go into detail about his interview with Trump, and how Trump’s immediate environments strongly influence what kind of interview he gives. Tucker shares some personal insite about Trump as a person vs the politician and businessman.
