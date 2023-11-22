Israel asks us to Believe there is No GENOCIDE in Gaza - Outrageous Distortion & Barefaced Lies - Clare Daly, MEP Ireland

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel asks us to believe there is no genocide in Gaza. A state proven to have lied time and again. Outrageous distortion and barefaced lies are how Israel operates. And still media platform the propaganda. Well, it's not going to work. The ugly truth is there for all to see." says Clare Daly Member of the European Parliament.
#GazaGenocide