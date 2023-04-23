The Prisoner - Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling - Episode 13

"Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling" - Original UK Air Date - 22 December 1967

Deprived of his memory and placed in another man's body, Number Six travels back to England to seek a missing scientist. Nigel Stock portrays Six for most of this episode.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

