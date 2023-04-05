BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Told Humans Not To Do This....
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
138 views • 04/05/2023

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

356,095 views (YouTube)       Jul 10, 2021  

Adam and Eve in the Bible are well known for being the source of original sin. What, if anything, does this fact have to do with why the modern world such a mess? Evangelist Joe Kirby from OFF THE KRIB MINISTRIES shares several valuable insights underlying his conviction that Christianity provides all necessary answers to our questions and that God can solve our problems through the the Lord Jesus Christ.

Discover more thought-provoking 'spiritual growth' presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone


Keywords
deathgodsintruthfaithobedienceadam and eve
