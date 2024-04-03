Best Coffee Pour Over Made In USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A vast majority of coffee pour over brewers are made by slave labor in China. I’m excited to say that I finally found a coffee pour over made in the USA. On Etsy, I found that Millet & Hammer makes a ceramic coffee pour over made in USA. Let’s see how this American made pour over stands up to those pour over’s made in China by slave labor.
Full Article: https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/coffee-pour-over-made-in-usa/