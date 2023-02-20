The Rhythm of Life is man's rhythm. The algorithm is death. Part 2.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Curse not the king, no not in thy thought; and curse not the rich in thy bedchamber: for a bird of the air shall carry the voice, and that which hath wings shall tell the matter." Ecclesiastes 10:20. Twitter? Satellites?
See Part 1, The Algorithm is Not Man's Rhythm, by clicking this link.
For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, click this link, "The Rhythm of Life."
The Rhythm of Life.
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com