9 Walking vs. Running: Which Burns More Calories

Walking and running are both excellent ways to burn calories, each with unique benefits. Running burns more calories per minute and offers an afterburn effect, while walking is easier on the joints and sustainable over time. Combine both for variety and efficiency. Which team are you on?
