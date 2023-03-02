On COVID Committee draft report: We are witnessing the biggest corruption coverup in the EU history

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Terhes
March 1, 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
The COVID Committee presented on February 28, 2023, its first draft report about the "lessons learned" during the pandemic. The draft report is not acknowledging any of the problems during the pandemic, but instead is covering up Ursula von der Leyen and the biggest corruption scandal in the history of EU! We’ll fight to amend this report to reflect the reality!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOWFqrIilQQ