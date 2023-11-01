Veterans Day is in November - Thank a Vet General For NOTHING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veterans Day is in November and this Veterans Day lets all thank the
Veteran Generals and Admirals for NOTHING. Thank you for your terrible
leadership, terrible war plans, and terrible retreats that created
American casualties in meaningless and manufactured occupations all over
the world. And Thank you for doing nothing to protect our lives, our
livelihoods, and our way of life in America. So this Veterans Day Thank
a Vet General for NOTHING!
