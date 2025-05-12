Exposing the Billion-Dollar Child Exploitation Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Online child exploitation networks like "7-6-4-Inferno" are using encrypted apps to distribute CSAM and groom minors.
These operations involve manipulation, extortion, and even the use of digital "lore books" as currency.
This billion-dollar industry is part of a larger system exploiting vulnerable children globally.