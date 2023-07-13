OMAX Waterjet Cuts A New Sword Design - Dawson Knives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David, a third generation knife maker at Dawson Knives, gives us a look at operating the OMAX waterjet while he cuts out one of our brand new sword designs for 2023 called the Armageddon. Here is a link with more information about the Magnacut CPM steel that we use on many of our designs...
https://www.dawsonknives.com/blogs/the-daily-grind/cpm-magnacut-powdered-super-steel