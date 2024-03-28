MV Dali and Port of Baltimore Update - March 27, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Update on the MV Dali by What is Going on With Shipping?
In this episode - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the allision between MV Dali and the Baltimore Key Bridge and updates on the situation in and around the port of Baltimore.
#dali #baltimorebridge #baltimore #shipping
#supplychain #containerships #containerships