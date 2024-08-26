God Reveals His Sovereignty and Majesty Through The Book Of Job In The Bible

It is rare to see God speak about who He is as much as He does in

the book of Job in the Bible. He shows us his Sovereignty and

Majesty in this book as a result of answering Job's questioning,

testing and suffering. Let us look at the book of Job in this video

to get a revelation of who God is as He brings us to a place of great

reverence for Him.





