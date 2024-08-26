God Reveals His Sovereignty and Majesty Through The Book Of Job In The Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is rare to see God speak about who He is as much as He does in
the book of Job in the Bible. He shows us his Sovereignty and
Majesty in this book as a result of answering Job's questioning,
testing and suffering. Let us look at the book of Job in this video
to get a revelation of who God is as He brings us to a place of great
reverence for Him.
Subscribe to future blog posts to receive more content like
this in your email:
https://thebookofactschurch.com