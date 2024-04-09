InfoWars - Alex Jones 4th Hour Video Pod-Cast - Ep.2 - 4-08-2008

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These 4th hour shows were the first internet streamed free form podcasts I'm aware of. The first 3 hours each day were set to the typical format for radio with advertisers, and thank God for Ted Anderson and the Genesis Network. So the first 3 hours were audio only. Sure, Alex had been using video as a medium for films and documentary special reports prior to this, but not as a streaming, live time. free form show format - this was a First. This second installment is a barn burning 3 hour extravaganza. Enjoy. ~JT