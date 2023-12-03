Jesus Christ returns and then we see the Baptism of Fire!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #19; Do not be a confused Believer like the congregation at Thessalonica, who fell for false doctrines in relation to the end times. A study in several Old Testament books shows us prophecy of the return of Christ and also the 7 years of Tribulation. Zechariah and Daniel cover portions of this supernatural event.