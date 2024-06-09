⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (9 June 2024) The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation. ▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 120th, 125th, and 127th brigades of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence close to Volchansk, Sinelnikovo, Zhovtnyovoye, Neskuchnoye, Ternovaya, and Izbitskoye (Kharkov region). The servicemen have repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the 13th National Guard Brigade, the 36th Marine Brigade, the 71st Jaeger Brigade, and the 101st Guard Brigade of the Ukrainian General Staff. The enemy losses were up to 225 troops, seven motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. Three AFU field ammunition depots have been destroyed. ▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and defeated formations of 14th, 116th, 115th mechanised, 3rd assault brigades of the AFU and the 13th Brigade of the National Guard close to Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Serebryanka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 400 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and five pickup trucks. In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 122-mm Grad multiple-launch rocket system were hit. ▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of 28th, 30th, 56th, 93rd mechanised brigades of the AFU and the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard near Zaliznyanskoye, Elizavetovka, Ivano-Daryevka, Grigorovka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The servicemen have repulsed one counterattack by an assault group of the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade. The enemy losses were up to 375 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one U.S.-manufactured 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one UK-manufactured 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 152-mm gun, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-manufactured 105-mm M119 gun. One AFU field ammunition depot has been also destroyed. ▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and defeated formations of 71st infantry, 23rd, and 47th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Karlovka, Yevgenovka, Novopokrovskoye, and Yasnoborodovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The servicemen have repulsed six counterattacks by assault groups of 25th airborne, 24th, and 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU. The enemy losses were up to 300 troops, one German-made Marder, U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles. The units defeated during counter-battery warfare: two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two 100-mm Rapira anti-tank guns.▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have taken more favourable lines and also defeated manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade, and the 21st National Guard Brigade close to Zolotaya Niva, Vremyevka, and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 140 soldiers, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one Anklav electronic warfare station. ▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have defeated formations of the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Dudchany and Respublikanets (Kherson region). The AFU losses were up to 35 servicemen, four pickup trucks, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have struck the locations of strike drones operators (Ptakhi Madyara) and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentration areas of AFU manpower and military hardware in 131 areas. ▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force. During the day, 66 unmanned aerial vehicles and 13 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles have been intercepted. 📊In total, 610 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,463 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 air defence missile systems, 16,304 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,331 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,240 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,387 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

