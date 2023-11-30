Philip Costas Public Comment - CVUSD Board Meeting (07-20-2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am de-monetized. Help support my work 🎥via
⬜STRIPE: https://buy.stripe.com/fZebKCdtWbtd5t6cMM
🟪Zelle: [email protected]
If you want to support another way follow my
🟨Whatnot: https://www.whatnot.com/user/steveyasell
🟧Substack: https://substack.com/@yissilmissil
Backup channels:
yt @yissilmissil2
🟩https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
🟥https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/
🟦https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell
http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com
#school #america #flag #indoctrination #bible #jesuschrist #christisking #books #schools
Chino Valley Unified School District in Chino, CA.
All Public Comments Here:
CVUSD Board Meeting Playlist Here:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3AL2ekqcGr0qqqPmF0P92C4