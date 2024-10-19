Study of 1.7 Million Children: Heart Damage Only Found in Covid-Vaxxed Kids

A major study involving 1.7 million children has found that heart damage only appeared in children who had received Covid mRNA vaccines.



Not a single unvaccinated child in the group suffered from heart-related problems.



In addition, the researchers note zero children from the entire group, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from COVID-19.



Furthermore, the study found that Covid shots offered the children very little protection from the virus, with many becoming infected after just 14 to 15 weeks of receiving an injection.



The 1.7 million children observed in the study were between the ages of 5 to 15 and were registered with the UK’s National Healthcare System (NHS).





The study was conducted by a team of leading UK medical doctors, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, and public health experts led by Oxford University’s Professor Colm D Andrews.



A preprint of the study’s paper was published in the MedRxiv medical journal.



The researchers were investigating the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine in fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children and teenagers.



However, they discovered that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis only emerged in the vaccinated group.



Zero cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were found in the unvaccinated group.



Myocarditis and pericarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart.



Pericarditis is a condition where the sac around the heart becomes inflamed, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.



Both disorders restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and can cause clots, strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and ultimately sudden death.



The study was launched due to the lack of safety information about the “vaccines” that normally comes from clinical trials.



In the UK and the United States, public health agencies granted authorization to the Pfizer vaccines based on clinical trials that measured immunogenicity and efficacy against infection.



Immunogenicity is a measure of how well the vaccine elicits an immune response in the body.



The trials didn’t test how well the vaccines protected against severe disease.



They also didn’t assess particular safety endpoints, like myocarditis and pericarditis, which have been reported globally.



The UK study team, which also includes researchers from Harvard, created a hypothetical trial based on real-world observational data.



The researchers conducted their investigation using data from the NHS’s OpenSAFELY-TPP database.



The database is part of the UK government’s OpenSAFELY platform.





The secure secure platform allows researchers to access de-identified NHS data.



The database covers 40% of English primary care practices.



It is linked to national coronavirus surveillance, hospital episodes, and death registry data.



The study included all children and adolescents in the database ages 5-15.



The data was analyzed from August 31, 2021, when the vaccine was authorized in the UK for that age group.



The group of data included over 1.7 million children.



Their research confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly in adolescents.



The research also confirmed that even in 2021, when the vaccine was first authorized for children and teens, that age group did not face a high risk for COVID-19-related serious outcomes.



The virus did not put children at risk of death or the need for emergency care, hospitalization, or critical care.



Since then, that risk has become even lower.



However, the Covid mRNA shots did create an unnecessary risk of heart failure in children.



Concerns are continuing to mount over the long-term impact of young or healthy people being pushed into taking dangerous vaccines for a virus that wasn’t a threat to them.



As Slay News reported, another study has identified a shocking 500% surge in deaths among children who have been “vaccinated” for Covid with mRNA shots.



The alarming study of 64,000 children and teenagers found that kids are six times more likely to die after receiving a Covid “vaccine” when compared to unvaccinated.



The finding was buried in a study published earlier this year that identified Covid shots as the cause of increasing cases of new-onset asthma in children.



Led by Professor Chiao-Yu Yang, the study was conducted by top researchers from Taiwan’s Institute of Public Health and the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital in Taichung City.



The findings were published in the Springer Medical Journal.



In the “Conclusion” section of the study’s paper, the researchers wrote:



“The study highlights a strong link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of new-onset asthma in children, which is even more marked in those vaccinated.”



Yet, buried deeper into the study it is revealed that those numbers refer to asthma or death.





