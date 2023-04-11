BREAKING: FDA DIRECTLY Involved With Engineering COVID-19 At Fort Detrick & UNC Chapel Hill

Stew Peters Show





Apr 10, 2023





Citizens of the United State must continue to demand local governments protect the innocent, ban the jabs, and arrest those responsible for deploying a weapon of biowarfare.

Professor Francis Boyle is back with Stew to detail his support for the Florida GOP’s “Ban the Jab” resolutions.

The Pentagon bought and funded the research that created the mRNA “Frankeshots”.

Fort Detrick was also involved in the creation of the Covid-19 virus.

That means the U.S. Government is responsible for both the creation of the Covid-19 bioweapon and the mRNA fake vaccines.

The FDA was also involved in the development of Covid-19 as an offensive biological weapon at the UNC BSL3.

The same agency (FDA) that is now tasked with deeming the “vaccines” as safe, were involved in the development of Covid-19.

A recent report out of Portugal claims 300K Americans have died from the clot shots.

The American people are being culled and treated like the Nazis treated German Jews.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Eat Carbs and STILL Lose Weight, visit https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hfur4-breaking-fda-directly-involved-with-engineering-covid-19-at-fort-detrick-an.html







