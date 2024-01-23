ISRAEL WAS AND SHALL ALWAYS BE THE PEOPLE OF GOD, >>> ISRAEL IS NOT LAND <<< (HELLO) IT'S A PEOPLE it's God Did Not Take Land Out Of Egypt And Plop It Down In Palestine And Declare It TO BE SO

God Did Not Take Land Out Of Egypt And Plop It Down In Palestine And Declare It TO BE >> Israel.
Hosea 11:1 NIV “ When Israel was a child, I loved him, and out of Egypt I called my son.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.