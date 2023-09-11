EPOCH TV | Despite NYC Mayor's Severe Warning, Illegal Immigrant Mega Project Goes Ahead

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Joshua Philipp



Despite NYC Mayor's Severe Warning, Illegal Immigrant Mega Project Goes Ahead





New York City has come up with a new solution to solve the illegal immigrant crisis: building a mega-project, and letting them live in it for free. The new location for this giant migrant camp will be a vacant office building in Long Island City.





In other news, a speech given by World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab is going viral again. Last November, at the B20 summit in Indonesia, Schwab talked about harnessing the power of innovation for the future of economic growth. During his remarks, Schwab reiterated his intentions for how his organization should shape the economic future of the world.





Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump was recently indicted in Georgia—hot on the heels of three other indictments. And as the country awaits the trials, there are growing questions of whether even more criminal charges are in the works. Attention is turning to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is working on criminal investigations into Mr. Trump.









