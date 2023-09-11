BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Despite NYC Mayor's Severe Warning, Illegal Immigrant Mega Project Goes Ahead
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
38 views • 09/11/2023

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Joshua Philipp

Despite NYC Mayor's Severe Warning, Illegal Immigrant Mega Project Goes Ahead


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes

🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/ImmigrantMegaProject_YT

New York City has come up with a new solution to solve the illegal immigrant crisis: building a mega-project, and letting them live in it for free. The new location for this giant migrant camp will be a vacant office building in Long Island City.


In other news, a speech given by World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab is going viral again. Last November, at the B20 summit in Indonesia, Schwab talked about harnessing the power of innovation for the future of economic growth. During his remarks, Schwab reiterated his intentions for how his organization should shape the economic future of the world.


Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump was recently indicted in Georgia—hot on the heels of three other indictments. And as the country awaits the trials, there are growing questions of whether even more criminal charges are in the works. Attention is turning to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is working on criminal investigations into Mr. Trump.



EpochTV Platform 25¢ Sale: https://ept.ms/JoshSale


Keywords
nycepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsillegal immigrant crisis
