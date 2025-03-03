No Moms In Wisconsin - England's Thought Police - Ban Trump

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposes changing ‘mother’ to ‘inseminated person’ in state law





Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is facing backlash for introducing a budget recommendation that changes the word “mother” to “inseminated person,” and “paternity” to “parentage” in certain parts of state law.





The Evers administration’s budget recommendation for the 2025-2027 fiscal period advises several other gendered terms be changed, as well. References to “wife” or “husband” are changed to “spouse” in the proposal. In other places, the word “father” is changed to “parent,” and “mother” is swapped out for the phrase “parent who gave birth to the child.”





https://nypost.com/2025/02/22/us-news/democratic-wisconsin-gov-tony-evers-proposes-changing-mother-to-inseminated-person-in-state-law/









UK's 'Thought Police' say they'll arrest anyone, anywhere





Better watch what you say online about Great Britain and its government because London's police chief has warned that, if you say anything determined to be hate speech, the British are coming ... for you.





British novelist George Orwell's "Nineteen Eight-Four" is having a non fiction real-time update: Twenty Twenty-Four.





The thought crime unit of the London Metropolitan Police have already been arresting people in London and elsewhere in the United Kingdom for online postings considered to be hate speech.





But Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley vowed that his troops would not confine their investigations to the UK and said Americans and other citizens could be extradited and brought to London for online postings.





https://freepressers.com/articles/britains-thought-police-say-theyll-arrest-anyone-anywhere









Albertan spearheads parliamentary petition to keep Donald Trump out of Canada





More than 36,000 people have signed a parliamentary petition urging Ottawa to bar U.S. President Donald Trump from Canada for persistently threatening the country’s sovereignty.





https://globalnews.ca/news/11050255/donald-trump-petition-canada-g7/









Why Canada can't strip Elon Musk of Canadian citizenship





An online petition calling on the Canadian government to revoke Elon Musk's citizenship is on track to become one of the most popular in the history of the House of Commons.





There's just one problem — Canada can't revoke Musk's citizenship.





Immigration lawyer Gabriela Ramo says that under Canadian law, someone's citizenship can only be revoked if it can be proven that they committed fraud or misrepresentation to obtain it.





https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/elon-musk-canadian-citizenship-1.7468330