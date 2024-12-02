Tigernut Ginger Bread Cookies





Ingredients:

1 cup HRS Tigernut Flour

½ cup cassava flour

¼ cup HRS Organic Brown Flax Seeds

¼ cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

⅓ cup HRS Organic Butter Powder

⅓ cup + 2 Tbsp milk of choice





Optional Spices:

1 tsp HRS Organic Vanilla Bean Powder

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground cloves





Get the kit HERE!





Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients

2. Add in milk of choice and mix well.

3. Flatten the dough on a sheet of parchment paper. Place another sheet on top of the dough and roll the dough until its 1/4" thick.

4. Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Then transfer the shapes to a lined baking sheet.

5. Place the cookies in the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and cool. Decorate with icing.