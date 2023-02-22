The Mountain of God in the North, Paradise & Christmas (Part 4 of 5)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Christmas 2022!
Pastor Dean continues his series about the north pole, paradise & the birth of Jesus Christ. Discover the truth that Satan has tried to rip away from us, and enjoy celebrating the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ!
"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." (Isaiah 9:6)