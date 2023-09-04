Annalena Baerbock Really Wants That Ukraine "Cocaine" Grain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing from 'X' @Megatron_ron, https://twitter.com/i/status/1698772965637173452
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, likes "cocaine".
German Foreign Minister Annalina Burbock called Ukrainian grain cocaine. During a joint press conference with her Romanian colleague Luminica Odobescu, Berbock made a mistake (?), calling Ukrainian grain "cocaine".
"I thank Romania for expanding your infrastructure for the European solidarity corridors to double the export capacity of coca beans to 4 million tons per month by the end of the year," Burbock said.
The German politician previously called eastern Ukraine the "cocaine of the east".