Zeee Media - Maria Zeee - Stargate & AI mRNA; Dystopian HELL! - Karen Kingston

Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joins Maria Zeee to discuss concerns around President Trump's announcement of Stargate - with CIA players and AI mRNA, this can quickly result in a complete AI police state dystopian hell.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Visit https://www.kepm.com/maria and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold bullion bars and coins with minimal premiums and commissions.