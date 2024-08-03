The Rock Almighty Weekend On The Rocks With Jacob's Trouble

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

I sound like a broken record here but, if you and I can get the revelation that the creator of the universe loves you beyond what we can feel; We can gain a deeper understanding that waiting for him is not in vain. Enjoy the music, praise, worship, and melodies of the amazing Jacob's Trouble on today's show!





Wait for the Lord

God loves you—you can trust Him to do what is best for you.

Psalms 130:5-8

Trusting God’s timing can be incredibly difficult when everything within us cries, “Do something!” When we’re dealing with a painful or challenging situation, we want action, so waiting for God feels passive. Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

Music video credits:

The Dynamic Shows Ever Bein' Gave: The Best of Jacob's Trouble Live!

Jacob's Trouble

