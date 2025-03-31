BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are TODAY'S Teachers Deceiving You About the Gospel?
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3506 followers
169 views • 5 months ago

In this thought-provoking video, we delve into the age-old question: do demons deceive Christians with false gospel teachings? Join us as we explore the Bible's take on spiritual deception and the subtle ways Satan's minions may be influencing our understanding of God's word. From twisting scripture to sowing seeds of doubt, we'll examine the tactics demons use to lead believers astray and how we can protect ourselves from their evil schemes. If you're ready to strengthen your faith and resist the devil's deception, then this video is for you.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com


WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online


EMAIL:

[email protected]



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
biblejesus christsatanspiritual warfareend timesspiritantichristsermonspiritual growthtrinitydiscernmentheresyspiritual awakeningchristian faithspiritual deceptionchristian doctrinedoctrines of demonsprophetic insightsseducing spiritsfaith and belief
