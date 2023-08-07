BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Natural Health Products and Government Opposition with Shawn Buckley and David Stephan
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 08/07/2023

On June 22, 2023, the Parliament of Canada passed C-47.  This law imposes new fees and stricter natural health product market restrictions. The Natural Health Products Protection Association (NHPPA) argues that this will drive many of the smaller and medium-sized producers and retailers (like your local health supplement store) out of business.  


Their products will be gone.


The prices will increase for the products that survive. This is because the producers will have to pass on their increased costs to the consumer.  


At a time when healthcare across our nation is under strain, most Canadians would agree that we need to be going towards having MORE access to health and wellness products, not less.  


Features on this show to discuss is Shawn Buckley, a constitutional lawyer who at one point represented Health Canada but has since become one of the leading litigators against them. He is also a national voice raising awareness on the issue.  


Joining him is David Stephan, son of Tony Stephan, a Canadian health products pioneer.  David is also a Canadian food supplement company executive who has direct experience with this issue.  


Thanks for joining us. Please share.


____________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


ALSO, FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/


Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #health #food #supplement #parliament #c-47 #legislation #pharma #products 

Keywords
healthfoodparliamentcanadapharmalegislationproductssupplementfaytenec47
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy