Natural Health Products and Government Opposition with Shawn Buckley and David Stephan

On June 22, 2023, the Parliament of Canada passed C-47. This law imposes new fees and stricter natural health product market restrictions. The Natural Health Products Protection Association (NHPPA) argues that this will drive many of the smaller and medium-sized producers and retailers (like your local health supplement store) out of business.





Their products will be gone.





The prices will increase for the products that survive. This is because the producers will have to pass on their increased costs to the consumer.





At a time when healthcare across our nation is under strain, most Canadians would agree that we need to be going towards having MORE access to health and wellness products, not less.





Features on this show to discuss is Shawn Buckley, a constitutional lawyer who at one point represented Health Canada but has since become one of the leading litigators against them. He is also a national voice raising awareness on the issue.





Joining him is David Stephan, son of Tony Stephan, a Canadian health products pioneer. David is also a Canadian food supplement company executive who has direct experience with this issue.





Thanks for joining us. Please share.





