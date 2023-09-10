In Cold Blood (2000, Playstation)

In Cold Blood is an action-adventure developed by British company Revolution Software and published by Sony (in Europe), French company Ubi Soft (also Europe) and Dreamcatcher Interactive (in North America).

You play John Cord, an MI6 agent who is sent to investigate a shady uranium mine on the fictional former USSR state Volgia. An American agent by the name of Kiefer had been sent to investigate, but he vanished without a message or trace. Cord needs to find out what happened and wether Kiefer is still alive. Unsurprisingly, the mission turns out to be far more than the quick cakewalk Cord was promised by his superior.

In Cold Blood uses tank controls and a combination of 3D characters and 2D backgrounds with fixed camera angles. Areas are often crowded with guards, and although Cord has a gun, he often needs find his way around him to avoid being gunned down or raising the alarm.