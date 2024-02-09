BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
911 - Tower 7 - Anthrax - Turbo Cancer
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
390 views • 02/09/2024

Clay Clark asked me: How did building 7 fall down?

“So Anthrax is shipped through the post office in Sterling, Va... the Chinese were playing a little psyop game of their own with an anthrax vaccine so that all of a sudden you needed a vaccine... for what? That has nothing to do with a building going down. …

I was at EpiGenX , EpiGenX with a big old X, having prevented and cured Disease X, all the way back in 2001. … And we'd already proven it when we cured vaccine AIDS, HIV AIDS all the way back then in 1983 through 1987, at Fort Detrick.


…the building went down was but one psyop of what we just thought. We had to destroy the cancer industry so that it could come back NOW! Turbo cancer took 45 years! Imagine that!”

Full interview with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4c1t83-dr.-judy-mikovits-who-are-elon-musk-and-yuval-noah-harari.html

healthcancernewsvaccineanthraxturbocancer
