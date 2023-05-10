It Has Begun. They are coming across by the thousands, even before Title 42 expires. They are overwhelming border towns and being flown into the USA.





In a video filmed by journalist Bensman Todd, DPS officers and members of the Texas National Guard can be seen physically preventing and obstructing illegal aliens attempting to cross the river into Brownsville. Under orders from Gov. Abbott, they have also set up razor wire.





Steve Bannon's War Room | Todd Bensman:

Footage Reveals Beginning Of Biden’s Welcomed Invasion Of The Southern Border.





source:

https://rumble.com/v2n22em-footage-reveals-beginning-of-bidens-welcomed-invasion-of-the-southern-borde.html