BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Masterminds of the EU Why every EU citizen is at war today | www.kla.tv/26041
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 05/14/2023

The European Union – and thus every EU citizen (!) – is at war with Russia. How could it get to this point? In this documentary, Kla.TV sheds light on the history of the EU’s origins and decision-makers, from the founding fathers to current top-level politics. Who steers the European Union and what goals does it really pursue?

👉 https://kla.tv/26041


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Chapter 1 – The European Union is at war

https://politik.watson.de/international/ukraine-blog/597328923-ukraine-krieg-eu-stockt-militaerhilfe-fuer-die-ukraine-um-500-millionen-euro-auf


https://www.n-tv.de/politik/EU-will-Munitionsproduktion-fuer-Ukraine-ankurbeln-article24094315.html


https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/press/press-releases/2023/01/10/eu-nato-joint-declaration-10-january-2023


https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/council-eu


https://www.consilium.europa.eu/de/council-eu/voting-system/unanimity


https://www.bmeia.gv.at/themen/europapolitik/eu-aussenpolitik/gasp



Chapter 2 – EU membership leads to surrender of nation state sovereignty

https://www.planet-wissen.de/gesellschaft/organisationen/geschichte_der_eu/index.html


https://www.derstandard.at/story/1389859163652/eu-lexikon-gesetzgebung


https://www.touteleurope.eu/fonctionnement-de-l-ue/georges-berthoin-zwischen-dem-ideengeber-monnet-und-dem-mann-an-der-macht-schuman-geschah-ei



Chapter 3 – The Founding Fathers of the EU

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Coudenhove-Kalergi


Buch 'Rothschild - Glanz und Untergang des Wiener Welthauses' von Roman Sandgruber, Seite 363

Buch 'Massoni. Società a responsabilità: La scorperta delle Ur-Lodges' von Gioele Magaldi

https://jeanmonnet.org.tr/en/who-is-jean-monnet


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3zef_Retinger


COMPACTSpezial, Geheime Mächte, Nr. 30 2021, Die Königsmacher, Seite 32-34

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul-Henri_Spaak


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Monnet


https://contraganda.files.wordpress.com/2010/03/bilderberger_mitgliederliste.pdf


Buch 'American Power an International Theory at the Council on Foreign Relations, 1953-54' von David M. McCourt, Seite 47

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/1356047/Euro-federalists-financed-by-US-spy-chiefs.htm


https://www.cfr.org/historical-roster-directors-and-officers


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trilaterale_Kommission


https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/henry-kissinger-my-friend-david-rockefeller-a-man-who-served-the-world/2017/03/30/bd4789b0-13f6-11e7-ada0-1489b735b3a3_story.html



Chapter 4 – The EU Commission Presidents since 1999

https://ecfr.eu/rome/en/council


https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/background/steering-committee/steering-committee


https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/background/steering-committee/former-steering-committee-members


https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-8-2019-000209_DE.html


https://www.spiegel.de/politik/die-bruesseler-republik-a-3d75c854-0002-0001-0000-000015317086


Monatsmagazin „alles roger“ Ausgabe Mai 2018, Seiten 8-12

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/bestoftv/2014/05/24/exp-gps-soros-sot-ukraine.cnn


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liste_von_Teilnehmern_an_Bilderberg-Konferenzen


https://www.cfr.org/event/conversation-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-european-commission


https://www.politico.eu/article/france-eu-presidency-council-2022-people-policy-influence


https://table.media/europe/heads/garance-pineau-macrons-dritte-europaeerin


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_of_Thirty


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giorgia_Meloni


All sources: www.kla.tv/26041


Keywords
russiawarhistoryeuropean unioneufounding fathersgoalssteers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy