Trump and Harris walked into a bar… EK’s Funny Bone (6) MVI_2813

Trump and Harris walked into a bar. The barman said, “What can I get you, Sir and Ma’am?” Trump replied, “This one’s on me!” Harris said, “I just want a Bex and somewhere to lie down.”
That was the sixth in my EK’s Funny Bone series. I grieve for any injuries you may have sustained. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Thursday 7th November, 2024.