© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sales | How to Build a Turn-Key Scalable Sales System / Presentation | Mastering Soft-Selling In a Hard World
**Learn More Today At: www.BunkieLife.com/CLAY
**Learn More About Buying a TipTopK9 Franchise Today At: https://tiptopk9.com/franchising-opportunities/
**Learn More About Buying an OXIFresh Franchise Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
Checklist of Sales Tools You Will Need:
Scripts
Pre-Written Emails
Pre-Written Texts
Print Pieces
Online Sales Workflow
STEP 1 - Rapport
Install 5 Rapport Building Questions
Website / Online - Build On-Line
Header - What Do You Do?
Social Proof
Testimonials
Header
Gallery
STEP 2 - Needs
What Is the Problem That You Solve?
STEP 3 - Benefits
Solutions Supported by Facts
STEP 4 - Close
Call to Action
Time-Sensitive Special
Create a Frequently Asked Questions Document
Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)
See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Coached to Success HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/