Sales | How to Build a Turn-Key Scalable Sales System / Presentation | Mastering Soft-Selling In a Hard World

**Learn More Today At: www.BunkieLife.com/CLAY

**Learn More About Buying a TipTopK9 Franchise Today At: https://tiptopk9.com/franchising-opportunities/

**Learn More About Buying an OXIFresh Franchise Today At:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/

Checklist of Sales Tools You Will Need:

Scripts

Pre-Written Emails

Pre-Written Texts

Print Pieces

Online Sales Workflow

STEP 1 - Rapport

Install 5 Rapport Building Questions

Website / Online - Build On-Line

Header - What Do You Do?

Social Proof

Testimonials

Header

Gallery

STEP 2 - Needs

What Is the Problem That You Solve?

STEP 3 - Benefits

Solutions Supported by Facts

STEP 4 - Close

Call to Action

Time-Sensitive Special

Create a Frequently Asked Questions Document

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Coached to Success HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/