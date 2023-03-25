Standstill freight train derails in Massachusetts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News Australia
March 25, 2023
Massachusetts has suffered a freight train derailment which has somehow happened while at a standstill.
Local residents are on edge as the clean-up gets underway due to the two previous train spills having become environmental threats with their toxic chemical loads.
This latest train derailment, however, was carrying non-threatening recyclables and landfill.
