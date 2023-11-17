Symbols of an Alien Sky (Full Documentary)

Source: ThunderboltsProject (2012) 👉 https://youtu.be/t7EAlTcZFwY?feature=shared





David Talbott's first glimpses of celestial dramas in ancient times. Just a few thousand years ago a gathering of planets hung as towering forms in the ancient sky close to the earth, provoking spectacular electric discharge formations above our forebears and inspiring the vast complex of world myths and symbols.





