University Galacticus Debut - Part 2 of 3 - Q & A - Hypnosis

Part 2 of 3. This was the debut of University Galacticus (UG) at https://universitygalacticus.org/ hosted by Brian Ruhe at the Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group, on April 14, 2024. Kim shared that she and her family are experiencers and we talked with Brad about regression hypnosis to recall ET encounters.





The Meetup description was:

Brian and Aspen have been working on this since Dec. 2022. The whole direction of our Meetup group will likely be going this way so please join Brian as he introduces and explains University Galacticus (UG). If Aspen, in Texas, can join us that would be grand because 80% of the ideas for UG were channeled through Aspen from an entity called Betelgeuse, which is the star on the top left of the constellation of Orion.





The five page philosophy of UG is posted on our About page at

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1K5eDc17P9ex3gSdtZQcZMJw5lUwVIre0bi_JLRoziAw/edit





University Galacticus is about creating an online university which focuses on getting people prepared for contact with nonhuman Intellignce (NHI) both physical and non physical. Also, dialing down fear of ETs, considering why aliens are here, diplomacy in human/ ET relationships, a cultural exchange project between humans and ETs and hosting experts in a variety of fields of ET-related studies to help us define the curriculum and programs for UG.





Please give a listen to Betelgeuse’s high guidance in our first three UG launch videos on our Meetup channel at:

University Galacticus Launch Video - Part 1 of 3

University Galacticus Launch Video 2 of 3 - Dial Down Fear of Aliens

University Galacticus Launch Video 3 of 3 — JOIN US in this Great Initiative





Brian’s initial talk won’t be long, then he will open it up for questions and discussion and your ideas. We will also need many volunteers to help this online university to grow and flourish.





