Spiritual Discernment Over Religious Blindness-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 15 2025

Jesus asked the religious rulers, "Have ye not read?"—not because they lacked Scripture, but because they lacked spiritual discernment. They knew the letter of the law but were blind to the truth standing before them. Dead religion exalts ritual and condemns grace, while God honors the heart that discerns Him.

When David ate the shewbread, he broke the law—but was not condemned. David, a type of Christ, acted with spiritual understanding. The parallel between David's actions and Christ's authority reveals how discernment sees beyond religious blindness to the mercy and purpose of God.

This is a call to reject outward formality without inward faith—and to seek the discernment that only comes from the Spirit of God.