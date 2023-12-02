The Marian Fathers' Schedule for December 2023!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Divine Mercy - Fr. Anthony Gramlich
Nov 30, 2023
Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC, gives you the schedule for upcoming talks, videos, shows, and events from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy for the month of December. This way you won't miss anything to help your soul in your spiritual journey!
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXO30yVTILo