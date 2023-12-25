Create New Account
The US: A Land Of Forgetfulness
Sons of Liberty
After several days of being pretty much bedridden, I'm back in this episode to talk about the land of forgetfulness. Well, take a look at Psalm 88 and its reference to Messiah, Jesus the Christ, and we'll also bring in some application to us in the united States. Are we in need of resurrection? It sure seems so.

deathjesus christblessingcursesforgetfulnesspsalm 88

