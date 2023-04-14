Vivrant! Edible Tree Garden, April 14th 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edible trees, temperate climate fruit and berry trees and shrubs flowering and leafing out, rooting deep, and growing. Recorded April 14th, 2023 in Virginia.
Includes: Tangerine, Persimmon, Pawpaw, Pirella, Golden Currant, Apple, Santa María, Aroniaberry, Blueberry, Mimosa, Saw Palmetto, Mulberry, Moringa, Osage Orange, Elderberry. #FoodIsMedicine #GrowToEat #StreetHarvest #GYOF #FTW #10X #GAINS #Detox #Antioxidant #Aox
Inquire about plants for sale with your preferred contact method found here: linktr.ee/mjtank108