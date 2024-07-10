Tony Byker - 'Becoming X'

From the album ‘Metatron’

BECOMING X

I can see that you are wearing out your name suit

See your head exploding with your woke puke

Musk he bends the knee kisses the key

Hollow Hoax thrust on humanity

Everyday more censorship

Suffocate the voices eliminate the risk

Knowledge is their enemy

That’s why they wanna shut it down

Self fulfilling prophecies

They wrote the book and made it happen

Wicked men up to their dirty old trix

I’ll poke your one eye out with my best stick

Look a little long in your gold tooth

Skin with doodles and your wicked half truths

We don’t need your health checks

Self appointent trustees of the matrix

Hell bent on sterilsing the whole race

X marks the spot Clotshot D-pop the rot why not ?

Self fulfilling prophecies

They wrote the book and made it happen