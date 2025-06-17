Scott Ritter: "This country has been taken hostage by Israel" - Iran Hits Herzliya & Tel Aviv - Daylight War Begins! - Dialogue Works, (2nd part), June 17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter (2nd part): Iran Hits Herzliya & Tel Aviv - Daylight War Begins! - Dialogue Works
"Trump working with Israeli's from back in Nov. This President is a risk to the American People"
"He's surrounded himself with Zionists", "This president is a Liar, straight up liar that can't be trusted", "This country has been taken hostage by Israel"
Here's part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZHYWi1sejQ