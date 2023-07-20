Culture War | Guest: Leigh Valentine | Pretty Woman | QVC |Non-Surgical Face Lift Kit | The Joy of the Lord is My Strength | Never Give Up

Today we are joined by Leigh Valentine, CEO of Leigh Valentine Beauty, author of the book "Successfully You”, and QVC legend. Leigh appeared on QVC for 12 years with more than 500 live appearances and had the longest running infomercial in QVC history. Leigh tells us about her early years in business and how she became a successful entrepreneur through prayer, hard work, and a never give up attitude. She shares the incredible story of creating her now mega famous beauty product, the Non-Surgical Facelift Kit and describes in detail how the product works. Leigh goes on to talk about some additional skin care products found on her website, www.leighvalentine.com, and shares tips for helping all women to look and feel their best.





Links:

www.leighvalentine.com





https://www.amazon.com/Successfully-You-Reversing-Your-Misfortune/dp/B005Q6KBL6





www.momsonamission.net



