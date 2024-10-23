BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Piles of American vehicles turned into scrap metal at Russian liberated Krasny Yar
A pile of wrecked American vehicles in the service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, turned into scrap metal after the defeat near Krasny Yar, which was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces, this released by the Russian military correspondent on October 23, 2024. Remember! About a week ago, Krasny Yar, located in one of the key regions of the Donetsk People's Republic, was officially taken under heavy fighting conditions and under heavy Ukrainian fire, but Russian soldiers managed to make a heroic breakthrough towards Pokrovsk, securing control over an important settlement! The 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Central Group of Forces completely cleared the settlement, and raised the Russian tricolor flag on the building of the House of Culture.

After the clearing is complete, a convoy of American scrap metal still smoking from fires, was later found near an anti-tank ditch near the settlement. It seems that Russian troops destroyed a group of vulnerable vehicles, with one blow! The destroyed vehicles included one M113 APC, one Maxxpro MRAP, one Bradley IFV, and one M1117 Guardian armored personnel carrier were hit. Meanwhile its driver from the Nazi-affiliated Ukrainian forces, was killed defending it, cannon fodder was a casualty in the 24 hours while Zelensky presented his ridiculous “Victory Plan” according to military experts.

In contrast, the Russian military showed that it continues to liberate land, destroying Western-backed troops and equipment. A few days ago not far from the same location, a Russian FPV drone headed towards another Bradley. As usual, the equipment burned perfectly.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

